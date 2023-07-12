Natchez Trace Compact presented National Scenic Byway Award

Tupelo, Miss. – Tuesday, the Natchez Trace Compact was presented as the winner of the 2023 Byway Organization Award for Communications by the National Scenic Byway. This is one of the Foundation’s eight national awards presented annually.

The Natchez Trace Compact (NTC) serves as the marketing arm for the Natchez Trace Parkway and represents the byway across three states. The award was given for implementing the 2021-2022 Marketing Plan with an aggressive advertising, marketing, and public relations program. As part of its overall strategy for attracting visitors to the byway and adjacent communities, the main goal was (and continues to be) to communicate the message – “Explore the Trace, Discover America.”

The NTC comprises three state tourism offices and 18 community destination marketing organizations working together to encourage travelers to experience the “Unique Journey from Natchez to Nashville.” During the 2021-22 timeframe, the NTC members knew the approach to reach travelers post-pandemic had to look different than previous marketing efforts. The new tactics complemented existing efforts to reinforce the message that the Parkway and local communities were open and safe for exploration.

The website’s enhanced interactive map and itinerary builder gained traffic, so they highlighted it more over the past year on social media and digital advertising to assist travelers in planning. They updated community information to double-check hours and what venues were open (no small task on a byway of this size). Social media posts also featured the venues as travel inspiration, and scenic photography was enhanced with digital influencers’ partnerships. A real publicity plus was Colleen Creamer’s New York Times, article, “From Nashville to Tupelo on the Natchez Trace Parkway.” The 444-mile Natchez Trace secured an extensive feature about her personal trek down the Byway from Nashville to Tupelo in a hybrid vehicle.

The Natchez Trace Parkway was designated an All-American Road in 1996, part of the America’s Byways collection. Visit their website at www.scenictrace.com.

The National Scenic Byway Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization serving as The National Voice of Scenic Byways and Roads, dedicated to strengthening Byways through education, training and shared expertise. It is the vision of the National Scenic Byway Foundation that our nation’s designated Byways will be recognized and valued worldwide for their distinctive experiences, stories, and treasured places. For more information visit www.travelbyways.com; www.nsbfoundation.com; or email: [email protected].