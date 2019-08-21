One dead, another injured in shooting on Hwy 43 in Kosciusko

One person is dead and another has been injured following a shooting in Kosciusko.

The shooting happened at approximately 2:00 pm at the corner of Highway 43 North and 4th avenue.

Kosciusko Chief of Police Herbert Dew confirmed to Breezy News that at least two people were shot and one of those victims died.

Dew said the crime scene is still considered active and officers are still working on scene.

School officials confirmed to Breezy News that Kosciusko Upper Elementary was placed on lockdown shortly following the shooting.

We will continue to monitor this situation and update when more news is available.