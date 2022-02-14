One dead following Sunday night shooting in Kosciusko

One person is dead following a Sunday night shooting in Kosciusko.

According to Chief of Police Chris Wray, the shooting happened around 5:18 pm at 512 Northview Drive.

When officers got to the scene, they found 21-year-old Diantevious Martez Thompson shot multiple times.



Thompson was later pronounced dead at scene.

Wray said no one has been charged at the time of this report, but a person of interest has been identified.



The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist the Kosciusko Police Department with the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Investigator Elizabeth Miller with the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131.