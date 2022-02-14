HomeAttalaOne dead following Sunday night shooting in Kosciusko

One dead following Sunday night shooting in Kosciusko

by

One person is dead following a Sunday night shooting in Kosciusko.

According to Chief of Police Chris Wray, the shooting happened around 5:18 pm at 512 Northview Drive.

When officers got to the scene, they found 21-year-old Diantevious Martez Thompson shot multiple times.

Thompson was later pronounced dead at scene. 

Wray said no one has been charged at the time of this report, but a person of interest has been identified.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist the Kosciusko Police Department with the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Investigator Elizabeth Miller with the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131.

Related Articles

Kosciusko School District Comprehensive Needs Assessment Survey

McAdams Bulldogs and Kosciusko Lady Whippets to play for region tournament championships tonight

Kosciusko Mayor Tim Kyle release statement on lagoon odor

Kosciusko Mayor Tim Kyle releases statement on lagoon odor

Happening today: Veterans home in Kosciusko hosting job fair

Happening today: Free COVID testing this week in downtown Kosciusko