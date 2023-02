Kosciusko Police and EMS were dispatched to a residence on Fenwick St at 11:55 pm on Wednesday, February 1st when a caller reported that he accidentally shot his girlfriend in the abdomen.

The gunshot victim was taken by ambulance to UMMC in Jackson. The shooter was taken into custody by police and later charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Kosciusko Police are actively investigating this shooting incident and we will update you here when more information is released.