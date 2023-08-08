Parkway Rangers Asking for Help in Locating Driver Who Hit Motorcyclist

Natchez Trace rangers are hoping you can help them find a hit and run driver. The incident happened around 4 pm on July 29th on the Parkway near Thomastown and involved a car and a motorcycle. And based on evidence found at the scene…

“A black Dodge Charger, about 2011 to 2012 model, was involved and fled the scene. The motorcycle rider was tossed through the air. He’s had several surgeries since then and is still in pretty bad shape.”

Ranger Stephen Dollinger, the parkway’s south district supervisor, says the victim, a local man who is not being identified, remains hospitalized in Jackson. The driver of the car left behind his front bumper and grill and was last seen heading west on Highway 429 toward Thomastown…

“Basically, what we’re asking is if anybody knows anything (about) a car of that description that all of a sudden showed up with damage on the 29th or if they know anything about (the hit and run) to get in touch with us so we can try to investigate this and hold the (driver) accountable.”

You can contact the Parkway rangers at 1-800-300-PARK.