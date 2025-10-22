Big Deals!
Photos: CTC tour Anel Corporation in Winona

by
Photos: CTC tour Anel Corporation in Winona

Students from the Kosciusko-Attala Career Technical Center recently visited Anel Corporation in Winona for an inside look at local manufacturing and career opportunities. Steve Lane from Human Resources led the tour, guiding students through the facility and discussing important topics such as job applications, interview skills, and the qualities of a valuable employee.

During the visit, students observed various welding techniques and fabrication processes firsthand. They also had the opportunity to hear from the facility manager and engineers, gaining a deeper understanding of the technical skills and teamwork required in the industry.

This experience gave students valuable insight into real-world career paths and the expectations of today’s workforce.

