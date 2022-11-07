Public drunk, shoplifting, and other recent arrests

On 11-04-2022, Davis Thomas, a 40 yo B/M from Brookhaven, was arrested for Public Drunkenness on Veterans Memorial Dr by Ofc Matthew Griffin.

On 11-02-2022, Quavon Hannah, a 28 yo B/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Domestic Violence on North Jackson St. by Cpt. James Ward.

On 11-02-2022, Nolan Gentry, a 62 yo B/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Public Drunkenness on North Jackson St. by Cpt. James Ward.

On 11-01-2022, Chris Meredith, a 34 yo B/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court on Cannonade St by Lt. Robert Overby.

On 10-31-2022, Earlean Taylor, a 61 yo W/F from Carthage, was arrested Shoplifting on Veterans Memorial Dr by Ofc Jordan Burdine

On 10-30-2022, Colin Adams, a 19 yo W/M from Kosciusko was arrested for Driving Under the Influence on North Jackson St by Ofc. Deterron Hardin.

On 10-29-2022, Tamya Potts, a 18 yo B/F from Kosciusko was arrested for Disobeying a Police Officer and Resisting Arrest on Allen St by Ofc. Deterron Hardin.

On 10-28-2022, Billy Mallett, a 44 yo B/M from Sallis was arrested for Contempt of Court on West Adams St by Cpt. James Ward.

On 10-26-2022, Mona Lee, a 58 yo W/F from Kosciusko was arrested for Disturbing the Peace on Hwy 12 by Ofc. Deterron Hardin.

On 10-26-2022, Roy Lee , a 62 yo W/M from Kosciusko was arrested for Disturbing the Peace on Hwy 12 by Ofc. Deterron Hardin.

On 10-25-2022, Taylor Evans, a 25 yo W/M from Kosciusko was arrested for Disturbing the Peace and Resisting Arrest on Hwy 12 by Cpt. James Ward.

On 10-21-2022, Jason Moss, a 40 yo W/M from Winona was arrested for Running a Stop Sign, Suspended Drivers License, and No Insurance on Fairground St by Ofc. Jarvis Latiker.