Remapping project begins in Attala County

Remapping project begins in Attala County

A countywide remapping project currently under way in Attala County.

According to Attala County Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend, the project will enhance 911 response accuracy and update district lines for elections, supervisor beats, school districts, legislative districts, and more.

The remapping will be conducted using a specialized truck, similar to the one pictured, which may be seen around the county.

Townsend wants to reassure the public that the truck’s presence is for legitimate purposes and urged residents not to be alarmed.

For more information, contact Attala County Emergency Management at 662-289-6478.

