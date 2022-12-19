Resisting arrest, public profanity, and other recent arrests

On 12-15-2022, Ladarius Riley, a 23 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Public Profanity, Disobeying a police Officer, and Resisting Arrest on West Adams by Officer Braxton Goza.

On 12-15-2022, James Perteet, a 26 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court on Fairground Street by Officer Braxton Goza.

On 12-15-2022 John Veasley, a 33 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Public Profanity and Disobeying a Police Officer on West Adams Street by Captain James Ward.

On 12-15-2022, Alexis Bell Bates, a 35 year old b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Suspended Drivers License and Disobeying a Police Officer on Fairground Street by Lt. Casey Pounders.

On 12-14-2022, Charity Johnson, a 34 year old b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court on West Adams Street by Captain James Ward.

On 12-10-2022, Marqualus Holmes, a 20 year old b/m from, Durant was arrested for Possession of Marijuana on Elm Street by Officer Braxton Goza.

On 12-10-2022, Jeremy Jenkins, a 18 year old b/m from Durant, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana on Elm Street by Lt. Casey Pounders.

On 12-10-2022, Jamarious Haymer, a 18 year old b/m from Durant, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana on Elm Street by Lt. Casey Pounders.

On 12-10-2022, Shamarion Cook, a 20 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana on Elm Street by Lt. Casey Pounders.

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by Kosciusko PD Investigator Greg Collins.