Reward Offered for Stolen Equipment Trailer

NOTE: The trailer ictured is SIMILAR t the one stolen. The photo was provided by the Lemper Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

SCOOBA, Miss.–Both the Kemper County Sheriff’s Dept., and the Winstons County Sheriff’s Dept., are asking you to be on the lookout for a stolen equipment trailer.

The trailer was taken from Winston County, but belongs to Kemper Farm Supply in Scooba. They are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to its return.

A gray 500 gallon fuel tank is mounted to the trailer. It also has a 300 gallon clear plastic tank containing DEF fluid.

A small toolbox is mounted on the front.

If you have the information, you are asked to call rither sheriff’s department and you can remain anonymous.

Winston County Sheriff’s Office – (662) 773-5881

Kemper County Sheriff’s Office – (601) 743-2255