SBA deadline approaching for working capital loans in Mississippi

by
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is reminding small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private nonprofit organizations that June 24 is the filing deadline for federal working capital loans in Mississippi due to drought that began Oct. 17, 2023.

Low-interest disaster loans are available in the counties of Bolivar, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Clarke, Clay, Coahoma, Desoto, Grenada, Humphreys, Jasper, Kemper, Lafayette, Lauderdale, Lee, Leflore,  Lowndes, Marshall, Monroe, Montgomery, Neshoba, Newton, Noxubee Oktibbeha, Panola, Pontotoc, Quitman, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tunica, Union, Washington, Wayne,  Webster, Winston and Yalobusha.

