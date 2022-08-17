Scotty McCreery, Bobby Rush and Wild West Show to Highlight State Fair

The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will feature favorite attractions– and something new this year. Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson says the Great American Wild West Show has been added to the lineup. Gipson calls it “a high energy, exciting and entertaining western show” which has traveled the state fair circuit across the country for over 25 years. They’ll have two shows daily during the week and three on weekends.

The rest of the entertainment lineup features country music’s Scotty McCreery, blues legend Bobby Rush, R&B group Midnight Star and rapper B.o.B. Their concerts on the Budweiser Main Stage are free with regular fair admission.

And there’s a new website with the latest information: www.mississippifairgrounds.com along with a new Instagram account: @MississippiFairgrounds.

The fair runs from October 6th through October 16th.