Several Fires and Crashes Reported Sunday in Attala

On Sunday, October 19, Attala County first responders were kept busy with several fire and crash calls.

Just after 1 a.m., Attala County Fire Department was called to Williamsville Rd. at Hwy 35 S for a blown transformer that sparked a small grass fire. The fire was out when firefighters arrived.

Around 4:19 a.m., Attala County Fire Department, Deputies, and EMS responded to Attala Rd. 4202 (Youth Center Rd.) near Hwy 12, where a vehicle struck a tree. One person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. While responding, first responders reported several trees down across the county.

At 6:40 a.m., deputies were sent to another crash on Attala Rd. 4167 where a vehicle hit a tree; no injuries were reported.

Later that morning, at 11:15 a.m., Attala County Fire and Carmack Volunteers responded to a grass fire on Attala Rd. 3102 caused by a downed power line. The fire was out when firefighters arrived.

The Attala County Fire Department was called to Attala Rd. 2252 for a small woods fire at 12:40 p.m., which was mostly extinguished before they arrived. Crews ensured the remaining flames were fully put out.