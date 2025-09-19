UPDATE: Found Deceased – Sheriff’s Department Seeks Help Locating Missing Ethel Man

Mr. John Sisney has been located and is confirmed to be deceased. Click here for more details.

The Attala County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating John Sisney of Ethel.

Mr. Sisney was last seen on Wednesday, September 17, around 12 p.m.

He left with his fishing pole in a two-tone single-cab Chevrolet truck with Mississippi tag AA3967 (pictured below).

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Attala County Sheriff’s Department at 662-289-5556.