Big Deals!
HomeAttalaUPDATE: Found Deceased – Sheriff’s Department Seeks Help Locating Missing Ethel Man

UPDATE: Found Deceased – Sheriff’s Department Seeks Help Locating Missing Ethel Man

by
SHARE NOW
UPDATE: Found Deceased – Sheriff’s Department Seeks Help Locating Missing Ethel Man

Mr. John Sisney has been located and is confirmed to be deceased. Click here for more details.

The Attala County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating John Sisney of Ethel.

Mr. Sisney was last seen on Wednesday, September 17, around 12 p.m.

https://www.holmesbk.com/

He left with his fishing pole in a two-tone single-cab Chevrolet truck with Mississippi tag AA3967 (pictured below).

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Attala County Sheriff’s Department at 662-289-5556.

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

tel: 6622893161

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Missing Attala Man Found Deceased

VIDEO STREAM – Kosciusko vs Olive Branch

Sunstar Insurance Coaches Show – September 17, 2025

Kicks Picks – Make Your Selections Here

Week 4 – Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule

Video: 2025 Ethel Homecoming Parade

https://www.reliantpt.com/reliant-physical-therapy-kosciusko/