Investigators with the Attala County Sheriff’s Office are looking into break-ins throughout the county.

According to investigator Jimmy Nunn, a deer camp on Attala Road 4106 was broken into over the weekend.

Items taken include guns, crossbows, and a Polaris side by side.

Additionally, New Bethel MB Church on Attala Road 4202/4213 was broken into.

Sheriff Tim Nail members of the public are asked to call 911 to report any suspicious activity in this area.