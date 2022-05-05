HomeAttalaShooting on Westwood Drive in Kosciusko is Under Investigation

Shooting on Westwood Drive in Kosciusko is Under Investigation

by

On May 5th, 2022, at approximately 01:03 AM KPD officers observed the sound of gunshots coming from the area of Westwood Drive. While en route to that location dispatch advised that they received a call that there was a person with a gun shot wound at 102 Westwood Drive. Upon arrival at that location officers began giving medical aid to a 19 year old male, Mr Jatavius Noel. Officers applied a tourniquet to one of Mr Noel’s extremities that had a gun shot wound. Mr Noel was then transported by EMS from the scene. This is an ongoing investigation and if more information can be released it will be done so at a later time. If you or someone you know has information about this incident please contact Investigator Cody Williams with the Kosciusko Police Department.

