Shooting Threat at Kosciusko High School Thursday Morning

The Kosciusko School District has released a statement concerning a possible shooting at the school today, September 11, 2025.
Kosciusko Police and Attala County Deputies were sent to the school at 9 a.m.
According to the Kosciusko Police Department, no shots were fired and no one was injured.
The Kosciusko School District’s statement regarding the incident:
Kosciusko High School received a called-in threat this morning regarding a potential shooting. Law enforcement was immediately notified, and precautionary measures were taken to ensure the safety of all students and staff. All other KSD schools were also placed on lockdown during that time as precaution. At this time, there is no active danger, and authorities are investigating the source of the threat. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority.
SomebodySeptember 11, 2025 at 10:58 AM
This getting ridiculous a month in..security s***s too smh