Big Deals!
HomeAttalaShooting Threat at Kosciusko High School Thursday Morning

Shooting Threat at Kosciusko High School Thursday Morning

by
SHARE NOW
Shooting Threat at Kosciusko High School Thursday Morning

The Kosciusko School District has released a statement concerning a possible shooting at the school today, September 11, 2025.

Kosciusko Police and Attala County Deputies were sent to the school at 9 a.m.

According to the Kosciusko Police Department, no shots were fired and no one was injured.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

The Kosciusko School District’s statement regarding the incident:

Kosciusko High School received a called-in threat this morning regarding a potential shooting. Law enforcement was immediately notified, and precautionary measures were taken to ensure the safety of all students and staff. All other KSD schools were also placed on lockdown during that time as precaution. At this time, there is no active danger, and authorities are investigating the source of the threat. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority.

Parents and concerned citizens lined Veterans Memorial Drive in front of Kosciusko High School
tel: 6622893161
1 comment
  1. Somebody
    Somebody
    September 11, 2025 at 10:58 AM

    This getting ridiculous a month in..security s***s too smh

    Reply

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Statement from Attala County School District on Thursday morning lockdown at Career Tech Center

Rodeo returning to Kosciusko Sept. 19 – 20

Domestic Violence, DUIs, and Disorderly Arrests in Kosciusko and Attala County

Video: Florence vs Kosciusko Highlights (football)

VIDEO STREAM – Florence vs Kosciusko

Kosciusko Attala Career Tech students volunteer at fair, explore careers

https://www.maxxsouth.com/packages?utm_term=maxxsouth%20broadband&utm_campaign=Main+Market+Area&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_acc=6980747738&hsa_cam=342237541&hsa_grp=41156171517&hsa_ad=491681585945&hsa_src=g&hsa_tgt=kwd-316196918131&hsa_kw=maxxsouth%20broadband&hsa_mt=b&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI2r-hqq77jAMVX0T_AR2QYzhqEAAYASAAEgJtHfD_BwE