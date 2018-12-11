Shoplifting and other recent arrests

On 12-09-2018, Bobby (Danny) Taylor, a 49 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for felony possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia on Veterans Memorial Drive by Lt. Cody Williams.

On 12-08-2018, Destiny Steen, a 19 year old b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court on Love Street by Officer Toweeka Ferguson.

On 12-07-2018, Casey Sue Prewitt, a 37 year old w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for shoplifting (1st offense), contempt of court, failure to appear on West Adams Street by Officer Elizabeth Miller.

On 12-6-18, Dartreaina Townsend, a 18 year old B/F from McCool, was arrested for speeding and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle on Highway 12 West by Officer DeVante Lewis.

On 12-5-18, John Haywood, a 49 year old B/M from West was arrested for contempt of court in Holmes County by Officer Wilbert Nelson.

On 12-5-18, Miranda Moore, a 24 year old W/F from Kosciusko was arrested for possession of paraphernalia on S. Natchez Street by Officer Chase Voyles.

On 12-5-18, Joshua Stroud, a 37 year old W/M from Kosciusko was arrested for suspended driver’s license (2nd offense) and theft of utilities on S. Natchez Street by Officer Chase Voyles.

On 12-5-18, Jamey Hutchison, a 30 year old W/M from Kosciusko was arrested for suspended driver’s license (2nd offense) and possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) misdemeanor on S. Natchez Street by Officer Jerry Erving.