Simple assault and other recent Kosciusko arrests

On 4-30-2023, John Jenkins, a 36 year old b/m from Gulfport, was arrested for Possession of Synthetic Cannabinoids, Speeding, and Careless Driving on Highway 12 East by Officer Matthew Wooten.

On 4-28-2023, Lewis Brown, 22 year old b/m from Sallis, was arrested for Leaving Scene of an Accident and No Insurance on West Adams Street by Officer Matthew Wooten.

On 4-28-2023,Antonio Washington, a 20 year old b/m, was arrested for Simple Assault on North Natchez Street by Officer Jose Martinez.

On 4-28-2023, Todd Oswalt, a 23 year old w/m from Durant, was arrested for 2 counts of Possession of Controlled Substance and Sale of Controlled Substance on Highway 12 West by Officer Brandon Crowson.

On 4-27-2023, John Townsend, a 23 year old w/m from Sallis, was arrested for Contempt of Court by Officer Michael Jones.

On 4-21-2023, Derrick Williams, a 38 year old b/m from Macon, was arrested for False Identifying Information on North Natchez Street by Captain Maurice Hawthorne.

On 4-20-2023, Nicholas Dawson, a 39 year old b/m from Durant, was arrested for Suspended Drivers License and Possession of Marijuana in a Vehicle on Afro Drive by Captain James Ward.

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by Kosciusko PD Investigator Greg Collins.