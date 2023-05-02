HomeLocalSimple assault and other recent Kosciusko arrests

Simple assault and other recent Kosciusko arrests

On 4-30-2023, John Jenkins, a 36 year old b/m from Gulfport, was arrested for Possession of Synthetic Cannabinoids, Speeding, and Careless Driving on Highway 12 East by Officer Matthew Wooten.

On 4-28-2023, Lewis Brown, 22 year old b/m from Sallis, was arrested for Leaving Scene of an Accident and No Insurance on West Adams Street by Officer Matthew Wooten.

On 4-28-2023,Antonio Washington, a 20 year old b/m, was arrested for Simple Assault on North Natchez Street by Officer Jose Martinez.

On 4-28-2023, Todd Oswalt, a 23 year old w/m from Durant, was arrested for 2 counts of Possession of Controlled Substance and Sale of Controlled Substance on Highway 12 West by Officer Brandon Crowson.

On 4-27-2023, John Townsend, a 23 year old w/m from Sallis, was arrested for Contempt of Court by Officer Michael Jones.

On 4-21-2023, Derrick Williams, a 38 year old b/m from Macon, was arrested for False Identifying Information on North Natchez Street by Captain Maurice Hawthorne.

On 4-20-2023, Nicholas Dawson, a 39 year old b/m from Durant, was arrested for Suspended Drivers License and Possession of Marijuana in a Vehicle on Afro Drive by Captain James Ward.

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by Kosciusko PD Investigator Greg Collins.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Articles

Receiving Stolen Property, Domestic Violence, and Many Drug Charges in Attala and Leake Arrests

Kosciusko Baseball Ends Season with Loss to Pontotoc

Kosciusko Loses Second Game of Baseball Playoffs

Kosciusko Softball Wins First Game of Playoffs

Domestic Violence, Felony Malicious Mischief, and Multiple Drug Charges in Leake and Attala

Kosciusko native inducted into MS Community College Sports Hall of Fame