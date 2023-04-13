Simple assault, larceny, and other recent Kosciusko arrests

HomeLocalSimple assault, larceny, and other recent Kosciusko arrests

On 4-12-2023, Rachel Harris, a 24 year old b/f from Belzoni, was arrested for Petit Larceny with the assistance of the Attala County Sheriffs Office by Captain Wilbert Nelson.

On 4-11-2023, Kendrick Carter, a 40 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Simple Assault on Highway 12 East by Officer Jarvis Latiker.

On 4-11-2023, Corey Summerlin, a 35 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court and Trespassing on West Jefferson by Officer Brandon Crowson.

On 4-11-2023, Doyle McKay, a 50 year old w/m from Carrollton, was arrested for Contempt of Court with the assistance of the Carroll County Sheriffs Office by Officer Brandon Crowson.

On 4-11-2023, Dewaun Meredith, a 19 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Resisting Arrest, Carry Concealed Weapon, Disobeying a Police Officer, and Disturbing the Peace on Fairground Street by Officer Matthew Wooten.

On 4-11-2023, Jeremy Gamlin, a 33 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Trespassing on Highway 12 East by Captain Wilbert Nelson.

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by Kosciusko PD Investigator Greg Collins.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

