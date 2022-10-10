Simple assault, malicious mischief, and other recent arrests

On 10-6-2022, Florence Wilks, a 26 year old b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disturbance of a Family on North Natchez Street by Captain Wilbert Nelson.

On 10-3-2022, Jamel Davis a 21 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Malicious Mischief (Felony), No Drivers License, No Insurance, and Leaving the Scene of Accident on West Adams Street by Investigator Greg Collins.

On 9-30-2022, Johnal Sullivan, a 26 year old b/m from McCool, was arrested for Leaving the Scene of Accident and No Insurance on Autumn Ridge Drive by Officer Travis Quesnot.

On 9-26-2022, Adam Harlos, a 34 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested on North Huntington Street for Molesting/ Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes.

On 9-24-2022, John Dixon, a 42 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Simple Assault and Suspended Drivers License on Love Road by Officer Robert Overby.

On 9-23-2022 Michael Lewis, a 36 year old b/m from Kosciusk, was arrested for Simple Assault, Trespassing, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Shoplifting 2nd Offense on Highway 12 West by Officer Robert Overby.