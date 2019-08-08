Home » Local » Slovenian lawyer pens book about Mississippi football; book signing set for Monday, Aug. 13

Slovenian lawyer pens book about Mississippi football; book signing set for Monday, Aug. 13

Imagine going to a foreign land and writing a book on a sport you’ve never seen or experienced. That’s exactly what Margerita Jurkovic did when she came to Mississippi from Slovenia to write a book about American football.

“Margerita’s Gridirion Adventure” recounts Jurkovic’s tour through Mississippi and her experiences at SEC, community college, and high school football games.

“Maybe once a year in Slovenia I’d see a commercial on TV or the internet with men wearing helmets, big guys who fought over an odd-shaped brown ball,” Jurkovic said in her book. “I guess I thought of football the way I think of wrestling today—it looks like a bunch of angry men just pushing each other around.”

Jurkovic will sign copies of her book Monday, August 12 at Sullivan’s Drugs and Gifts i Kosciusko from 1:30 pm – 3:30 pm.

Listen to “Good Morning Kosciusko” on Breezy 101 Monday morning to hear Jurkovic talk with Breck Riley about the book and her experiences in Mississippi.

Visit www.gridirongirlmj.com for more information.

 

 

