Statement from Attala County School District on Thursday morning lockdown at Career Tech Center

The Attala County School District released the following statement regarding a lock down at the Kosciusko Attala Career Tech Center.

This morning, Attala County School District placed the Career and Technical Center (CTC) on lock down after being made aware of a reported threat involving Kosciusko High School.

Because the CTC is located in close proximity to Kosciusko High School and serves students from both Attala County and Kosciusko, we immediately implemented precautionary measures to ensure the safety of all students and staff.

At this time, there is no active danger. The lockdown has been lifted, and normal operations have resumed.

Law enforcement continues to investigate the incident, and we are grateful for their quick response and partnership.

The safety and well-being of our students and staff is always our top priority.

We will continue to follow all safety protocols and work closely with local authorities to ensure a secure learning environment for every student we serve.