Temporary closures at Silver Star Hotel & Casino for major upgrades

CHOCTAW, MS (October 24, 2025) – Pearl River Resort is investing in the future of guest experience with scheduled improvements at Silver Star Hotel & Casino. As part of a resort-wide modernization initiative, Silver Star will temporarily close twice in November to accommodate essential maintenance requiring full power outages.

The temporary shutdowns are scheduled for November 3–8 and November 24–26. These closures are necessary to safely complete infrastructure upgrades that will elevate the property’s amenities and long-term performance.

“This is more than maintenance, it’s momentum,” said Tim Hill, Interim President and CEO of Pearl River Resort. “We are making strategic enhancements that will deliver a more modern, comfortable, and seamless experience for every guest. Silver Star is the cornerstone of our resort, and these upgrades will ensure it continues to shine for years to come.”

While Silver Star is temporarily offline, Golden Moon Casino & Hotel and Dancing Rabbit Inn will remain fully operational, welcoming guests with uninterrupted service and hospitality.

Additional improvements, including elevator upgrades and guest room renovations, are already underway in carefully planned phases to minimize disruption.

Pearl River Resort, owned and operated by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. The resort’s portfolio includes Silver Star Hotel & Casino, Golden Moon Hotel & Casino, Dancing Rabbit Inn, Dancing Rabbit Golf Club, and Geyser Falls Water Theme Park. The Choctaw Resort Development Enterprise properties also include Bok Homa Casino in Sandersville, Mississippi and Crystal Sky Travel Plaza in Louisville, Mississippi.

For more information, call 1.601.663.3654 or visit www.pearlriverresort.com.