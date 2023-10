Todd Tilghman, winner of season 18 of NBC’s “The Voice,” is will hold a concert in Kosciusko.

The concert is being presented by Kosy Lights and will be held Sunday, Dec. 3 at the Skipworth Performing Arts Center beginning at 3:30 pm.

Tickets to the concert at $25 and can be purchased at the Kosciusko Attala Partnership Office.

Tilghman is a Mississippi native who lived in Kosciusko for a few years while his father was a minister at a local church.