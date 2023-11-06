Theft, resisting arrest & other recent Kosciusko arrests

On 11-4-2023, Ricardo Webb, a 55 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Theft of Rental Property with the assistance of Durant Police Department by Lt Michael Jones

On 11-3-2023, Miranda Moore, a 29 year old w/f from Kosciusko was arrested on Arrowhead Drive for Failure to Appear in Court by Lt. Michael Jones.

On 11-3-2023, Deontae Sellers, a 30 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Flowood Police Department by Captain Maurice Hawthorne.

On 11-3-2023, Gerard Hines, a 34 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested on Highway 12 West for Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, and Possession of Controlled Substance.

On 11-3-2023, Taylor Buckell, a 30 year old w/m from Ethel, was arrested on Highway 35 South for Failure to Appear in Court by Captain Maurice Hawthorne.

On 11-2-2023, Robert Norwood, a 52 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested on Highway 12 East for Public Drunk, Disobeying a Police Officer, and Open Container by Officer Austin Moore.

On 11-2-2023, Jarquise Morgan, a 26 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested on South Natchez Street for Exhibit Weapon by Investigator Greg Collins.

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by the Kosciusko Police Department.