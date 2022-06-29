Three Lady Whippets named to All-State softball team

HomeAttalaThree Lady Whippets named to All-State softball team

Three members of the Lady Whippets softball team have earned All-State honors.

The Clarion Ledger named Junior outfielder Campbell Blaine, sophomore pitcher Anna Grace Whitehead, and freshman infielder Mary Kimble Price to All-State team.

The trio of Whippets helped lead the Whippets to a 32-4-1 record and their 2nd straight 4A State Championship.

Kosciusko is the only team to have three players receiving the All-State honor.

Both Petal and Neshoba Central have two players each on the All-State team.

The complete list of All-State players can be seen HERE.

Campbell Blaine
Anna Grace Whitehead
Mary Kimble Price

 

