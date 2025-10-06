Tigers defeat Bulldogs in Attala County Super Bowl

In the battle for Attala County Friday night, the Ethel Tigers came out victorious 28-14 over the McAdams Bulldogs.

The Tigers’ offense put up 326 total yards on the night, with most of it (311) coming from its rushing attack.

Quarterback Jake Newman led the Tigers in rushing, carrying the ball 10 times for 142 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Defensively, the Tigers were led by Taylon May with 11 tackles, while Cameron Farmer and Jayden Ferguson both had 9.

On special teams, Matthew Arnold returned a punt for a touchdown.

Head Coach Junior Graham said that defense and special teams was a big part of the Tigers’ success.

“We tackled well and were able to put special teams points on the board. Matthew Arnold’s 35-yard punt return was huge.”

The Tigers will be back on the road this Friday (Oct. 10) to face Leake County.