Tigers get shutout win over French Camp

The Ethel Tigers moved to 4-1 on the season after a 48-0 win over rival French Camp Friday night.

The Tigers’ offense put up 365 total yards on the night, 275 rushing and 90 passing. The team got rushing touchdowns from Jake Newman, Cameron Farmer, Zantavious Clark, and Jayden Ferguson.

Newman also threw one touchdown pass to Taylon May.

Defensively, the Tigers were led by May with 8 tackles, while Matthew Arnold had 6 tackles and an interception returned for touchdown.

“We tackled well and protected the football,” said head coach Junior Graham on his team’s dominating performance.

The Tigers will go on the road this Friday (Oct. 3) to face off against McAdams in a game that’s been dubbed The Attala County Super Bowl.