Big Deals!
HomeAttalaTigers get shutout win over French Camp

Tigers get shutout win over French Camp

by
SHARE NOW
Tigers get shutout win over French Camp

The Ethel Tigers moved to 4-1 on the season after a 48-0 win over rival French Camp Friday night.

The Tigers’ offense put up 365 total yards on the night, 275 rushing and 90 passing. The team got rushing touchdowns from Jake Newman, Cameron Farmer, Zantavious Clark, and Jayden Ferguson.

Newman also threw one touchdown pass to Taylon May.

Defensively, the Tigers were led by May with 8 tackles, while Matthew Arnold had 6 tackles and an interception returned for touchdown.

“We tackled well and protected the football,” said head coach Junior Graham on his team’s dominating performance.

The Tigers will go on the road this Friday (Oct. 3) to face off against McAdams in a game that’s been dubbed The Attala County Super Bowl.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Audio: Kosciusko Homecoming parade set for Tuesday

Bulldogs remain undefeated win shutout win over Riverside

Farm Bureau Coaches Show – September 25, 2025

Photo: KHS 2025 Homecoming Court

Bulldogs remain unbeaten after 44-21 win over St. Andrews

Tigers move to 3-1 following homecoming victory

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Make-a-Wish-Radiothon-Kosciusko.pdf