Tigers move to 3-1 following homecoming victory

The Ethel Tigers are now 3-1 on the season after a 16-7 homecoming win over Clinton Christian Friday night.

Offensively, the Tigers’ put up 286 yards, 176 rushing and 110 passing. The team got rushing touchdowns from Cameron Farmer and Zantavious Clark.

Defensively, the Tigers were led by Farmer with 7 tackles, while Matthew Arnold had an interception and Caleb Merritt recovered a fumble.

“There were lots of momentum swings,” said head coach Junior Graham. “I’m very proud of how our team handled it.”

The Tigers’ will be back at home this Friday, Sept.19 to face off against long time rival French Camp.