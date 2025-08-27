Trailer Trouble on Hwy 12 Tuesday in Attala

Big Deals!
by
The Attala County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident on Hwy 12 in the McAdams Flats area just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, after a caller reported that a trailer detached from a black Chevrolet SUV and flipped. The trailer, reportedly loaded with items, was left behind as the SUV drove away.

Later that evening, at 7:18 p.m., Kosciusko Police were notified of a loaded trailer missing from a property on Hwy 12 East.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the two reports are connected.

