Trespassing, DUIs, and Credit Card Fraud in Philadelphia and Leake Arrests

by
CHARLES L BONNER, 55, of Cottondale, AL, Serving Days, PPD.  Bond N/A.

JUSTIN D DAVENPORT, 22, of Florence, Felony Hold for Drug Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

KIMBERLY M GATILIN, 25, of Forest, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond N/A.

KIERRA D ICKOM, 29, Use of Credit Cards with Intent to Defraud, PPD.  Bond $500.

DEWAYNE JOHNSON, 57, Hold for Other Agency – Neshoba County Justice Court, Hold – Detainer for MDOC – Leake County Circuit Court, CPD.  Bond N/A, N/A.

CHRISTOPHER MCDONALD, 39, of Philadelphia, Trespass after Notice of Non-Permission, PPD.  Bond $600.

ORLANDO C MOORE, 52, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, Reckless Driving, PPD.  Bond $2,000, $500.

REGINALD R RAGSDALE, 50, of Carthage, Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

KAYLA D STEVE, 43, of Philadelphia, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD.  Bond N/A.

COREY A TRIPLETT, 48, DUI – 2nd, PPD.  Bond $2,000.

LAMONE WINDHAM, 45, of Ridgeland, DUI – 1st, CPD.  Bond $1,351.

