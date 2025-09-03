Two Crashes Reported in Kosciusko and Attala County

Big Deals!
First responders were busy Wednesday, September 3, after two separate vehicle crashes were reported in the area.

Kosciusko Police and the Kosciusko Fire Department were called to the intersection of Hwy 12 and Hwy 35 near Wendy’s for a collision involving a passenger vehicle and a bobtail truck. No injuries were reported in that crash.

Later in the day, Attala County Fire Department, EMS, and Attala County Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at the Hwy 43/Hwy 14 bypass. Two people were transported by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

