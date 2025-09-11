Two Die in Separate Car Crashes in This Area

Big Deals!
The Highway Patrol is investigating two fatal traffic accidents which occurred in this part of central Mississippi within an hour of each other Tuesday night.  The first wreck was a single-car crash in Holmes County near Pickens.  MHP says Michael Sims, 41, of Pickens died around 7:30 when his car ran off Highway 17 and hit an embankment.  Sims was pronounced dead at the scene.

Then, around 8:30, an Attala County woman was killed in a head-on collision on Highway 14 near the Attala-Holmes county line.  MHP says Gayla Jones, 52, was headed east and Reggie Carter, 20, of Kosciusko was going west when their cars collided.  Jones died at the scene and Carter was transported to a local hospital.

 

