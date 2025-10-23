Two Domestic Dispute Calls Wednesday in Attala

Attala County deputies and Kosciusko police responded to two separate domestic incidents on Wednesday, October 22.

Just before noon, deputies were alerted to a reckless driver on Hwy 14 W heading toward Kosciusko.

The caller claimed the incident involved a domestic dispute and said the driver passed them while waving a gun at them.

Deputies located and stopped the vehicle, but no weapon was found.

The caller was advised to go to the sheriff’s office to file charges but never arrived.

Later that evening, just before 9 p.m., Kosciusko Police received a call about a domestic dispute in progress on W Adams St. near Hwy 12.

The caller reported that the other person involved left the area driving toward Sallis and said they were injured and in the roadway. Police and EMS responded, but no one was found.

Attempts to contact the caller were unsuccessful, and all units were cleared from the scene.