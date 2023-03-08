Two Whippet softball players named to 2023 Dandy Dozen

Two Kosciusko Whippet softball players have been named to The Clarion-Ledger’s 2023 Dandy Dozen.

Senior Campbell Blaine and Junior Anna Grace Whitehead were both announced Tuesday to the publication’s list of the best softball players in the state.

This is Blaine’s 2nd straight season to earn the Dandy Dozen honor.

Earlier this year, Whitehead was named to the Mississippi Association of Coaches All-Star team. She has verbally committed to play for Jones College after high school.

Last season, Blaine and Whitehead helped lead the Lady Whippets to the team’s 2nd straight 4A State Championship and third title since 2018. Blaine, who has signed with Holmes Community College, was named the MVP of the championship series.