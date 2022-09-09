UPDATE: SHOOTER CAPTURED – Winona Shooting, Details from Winona Police Department

“On Saturday, Winona Police arrested 21 year old Daniel Cordell, Jr. of Grenada for aggravated assault and murder in connection with the shooting that occurred on McNutt Street Friday afternoon.

Cordell stands accused with shooting Derric Suddoth and Santonio Williams multiple times with a 45 handgun. Both victims were transported to Jackson with life threatening injuries. Santonio Williams passed away due to his injuries later yesterday evening.

Cordell was arrested without incident today (Saturday). He was transported to the Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility. Bond is currently set at $500,000 for murder and $100,000 for aggravated assault.”