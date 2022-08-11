Waste Management offers Back to School truck safety tips

WM is dedicated to safety and as we embark on a new school year, we would like to remind the public that the communities our professional drivers serve depend on them to maintain a safe environment for students traveling to and from school. Unfortunately, there are two vehicles that some motorists may attempt to get around: a school bus and a garbage truck. Both tend to slow traffic while performing necessary duties and are at risk of accidents if drivers are distracted.

“Safety is one of our core values. Keeping everyone, including customers, drivers and those in our community safe is our top priority,” said WM Gulf Coast Safety Manager Tony Franco. “As we begin the new school year, WM encourages drivers to take precautionary measures in order to keep our families, team members and students safe on the road.”

Here are some tips to keep everyone safe as we head back to school:

Keep a safe distance from the truck – at least 15 feet. Never climb on the truck.

Vehicles like WM trucks make frequent stops and often back-up, so don’t follow the truck closely while walking, running, biking or skating. Stay alert and listen for the back-up alarm with “beep-beep-beep” sounds.

There are several areas where the visibility is restricted for the driver. If you cannot see the driver’s eyes, they most likely cannot see you.

It takes service vehicles about twice as long to stop as a passenger car. Always keep a safe distance from a truck.

Every WM truck is equipped with a back-up alarm. If you hear this sound or see the white back-up lights, be sure to move out of the way of the truck.

While safety on the road is a top priority at WM, so is being stewards of the environment. Every year, schools produce millions of tons of waste that can either be recycled or reused, from paper to discarded cafeteria food. WM would like to offer green tips for parents and students this school year: