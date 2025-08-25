Big Deals!
HomeAttalaWeek 1 – Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule

Week 1 – Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule

by
SHARE NOW

Boswell Media Sports

Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule

Thursday, August 28:

Southwest at Holmes CC

  •  Radio: Breezy 103.7
  • Audio Stream: BreezyNews.com
  • Pre-game: 6:30 pm
  • Kickoff: 7:00 pm
  • Play-by-Play: Breck Riley
  • Color Commentary: Cliff Barker    

Friday, August 29

Kosciusko at Neshoba Central

Simpson Academy at Leake Academy

**Pregame times are approximate.

 

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Kicks Picks – Make Your Selections Here

Minute with the Mayor – August 20, 2025

Local football teams to prepare for season with jamboree games this weekend

Two Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash on Hwy 12 in Ethel Monday Morning

Photo gallery: McAdams football runs team drills during Meet the Bulldogs

Rodeo returning to Kosciusko Sept. 19 – 20

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Well-Spa-red-light-therapy-landing-page.pdf