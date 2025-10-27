Big Deals!
Week 10 – Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule

Boswell Media Sports

Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule

Thursday, October 30

 

Holmes CC at East MS 

  •  Radio: Breezy 103.7
  • Audio Stream: BreezyNews.com
  • Pre-game: 6:30 pm
  • Kickoff: 7:00 pm
  • Play-by-Play: Breck Riley
  • Color Commentary: Jared Shotts

Kosciusko at Elzy

Friday, October 31

Central Hinds vs Leake Academy 

**Pregame times are approximate.

 

