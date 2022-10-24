HomeAttalaWeek 11 Kicks Picks – DUE THURSDAY 10/27

Week 11 Kicks Picks – DUE THURSDAY 10/27

by

Several local teams will be playing on Thursday night instead of Friday night, so Kicks Picks week 11 will be due this Thursday by 6 pm.

MAKE YOUR PICKS HERE

Boswell Media Sports’ weekly football pick’em “Kicks Picks” is back for its 19th season on Breezynews.com and Kicks96news.com.

Make your picks each week for the best high school and college football games in the state. If you get the most right, then you’re a winner.

The weekly winner will take home a gift certificate from Southern or Soul in Carthage, the official Football Friday Food Stop.

The player that gets the most picks correct throughout the season will win the grand prize of a Bayou Classic Ceramic Cooker from Ozark Ag Supply in Carthage.

It’s FREE! It’s FUN! It’s Kicks Picks!

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Weekly Kicks Picks Winner Announced!

Audio: KFD House of Horror returns this Thursday

Saturday – Alarm Activation At Valero

Long Creek Elementary to celebrate Red Ribbon Week

Audio: Minute with the Mayor – October 14, 2022

Renasant Insurance Coaches Show – October 19, 2022