Week 9 Kicks Picks Winner Announced

It was a close race for week 9 of Kicks Picks! One person came out on top, and that was Howard Sharkey of Kosciusko.

Mr. Sharkey wins the Football Friday Food Spot weekly prize, a gift certificate to Hometown Prime in Sebastopol.

Congratulations to Mr. Sharkey, and remember you too can be a winner.

Just make your selections and submit prior to 6:oo pm on Friday to be eligible. (This week’s picks coming soon)

Remember to play each week because the person who guesses the most games correctly for the season will win the grand prize of a Bayou Classic Ceramic Grill from Ozark Ag Supply in Carthage… so get your picks in!

It’s Free… It’s Fun… It’s Kick Picks!

