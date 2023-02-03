Whippet baseball player signs with East Mississippi

HomeAttalaWhippet baseball player signs with East Mississippi

A Kosciusko Whippets baseball player signed to play college baseball Friday.

Jacob Nunn signed to play for East Mississippi Community College during a ceremony at Kosciusko High School.

Joining Wallace at the signing were members of Whippets baseball coaches Cole McBride, Wesley Dew, and members of his family.

For the Whippets, Nunn pitches and plays shortstop. He was recently named one of the top Player to Watch for 2023 by Capital Sports MS.

Nunn and the Whippets begin their 2023 regular season Tuesday, Feb. 14.

