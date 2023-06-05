HomeAttalaWhippets baseball player makes All-State team

Whippets baseball player makes All-State team

A Kosciusko Whippets baseball player has earned All-State honors.

Jacob Nunn has been named to the Mississippi Association of Coaches 4A All-State Second Team.

Nunn earned the honor for his accomplishments on the mound during his senior season, which was capped off by pitching a complete game no-hitter vs Pontotoc in the first round of the playoffs.

Nunn finished the seasons with 53 innings pitched, a 1.30 ERA, and 58 strikeouts.

Additional honors for Nunn this season were making the Region 4-4A All-District Team and being named the Kosciusko Whippets Baseball Pitcher of the Year.

The complete list of All-State teams through all classifications can be found HERE.

 

