Why you should stay off the roads during inclement wintry weather

Winter storms and icy roads were tough on Attala County residents and first responders this week.

Attala County Emergency Management Director, Danny Townsend tells Breezy News that 15 motor vehicle accidents were reported through communications within 48 hours during the wintry freeze.

Townsend says many of these calls involved multiple vehicles and that the number doesn’t reflect the many incidents where vehicles slid off the roadway without the driver reporting it to law enforcement.

These numerous crashes and incidents are the reason that emergency management warns drivers to stay off the roadways when they are covered in ice.

