Williamsville voting precinct changes locations

Some voters in district one of Attala County will head to a new location to cast votes in the next election.

On Monday, the Attala County Board of Supervisors voted to move the Willamsville precinct’s voting location from the Williamsville Community Center to the Williamsville Baptist Church Family Life Center.

Reasons given for the change of location were that the church has more space and better parking.

The next election will be the Democratic and Republican Presidential primaries on Tuesday, March 10.

Willamsville Baptist Church is located at 16995 Willamsville Rd.