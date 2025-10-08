Big Deals!
Kosciusko’s Caiden Wade nominated as top offensive player in Mississippi; voting open

 Kosciusko quarterback Caiden Wade has been named one of the state’s top offensive players by The Clarion Ledger.

“As the 2025 MHSAA and MAIS high school football seasons are at their halfway mark, the Clarion Ledger is highlighting the state’s top performers thus far,” writes Michel Chavez.

The post on Wade reads:

Caiden Wade

Kosciusko | 6-3, 205 | Junior

Wade has a total of 986 offensive yards with 15 total TDs.

Fans can vote in the poll one time per hour per device, with the poll closing Saturday, Oct. 11 at noon.

Click HERE to vote.

Other local players recognized include:

