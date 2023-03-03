Winds Today with Storms Still Possible

The first wave of thunderstorms to move into Mississippi overnight fizzled out. But a secondary line of storms is now pushing to the east and there’s still a chance of some severe weather. The National Weather Service says, with the line moving more slowly than forecast, the eastern part of Mississippi could have a chance to heat up some before the storms arrive this morning, possibly helping to intensify the storms. Most of the state is under a Level-2 “slight” risk of damaging thunderstorm winds and possible tornadoes this morning. But non-thunderstorm winds could cause problems too, both ahead of the storms and behind the front. There’s a high wind warning posted as far east as Holmes and Carroll counties with wind gusts up to 55 miles an hour possible this morning. A wind advisory is in effect for the entire state this afternoon with gusts up to 40 miles an hour possible.