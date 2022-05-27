HomeAttalaWoman Stabbed in Sallis on Thursday

Woman Stabbed in Sallis on Thursday

by

Attala County Deputies were sent to the Emergency Room in Kosciusko and to a residence on Attala Road 4213 in Sallis Thursday evening around 7:21 p.m. regarding a female that had been stabbed. It was reported that a male stabbed a female, and the female was taken to the hospital for her injuries. The injuries she sustained are said to be non-life threatening. We will update with more information as it is released.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Multiple Calls in Sallis Area on Friday

Lady Whippets to face Pontotoc in 3rd round of playoffs beginning Thursday

UPDATED – Fire Scare near Sallis area in Attala

Sallis community Easter Egg hunt planned for April 16

Car Crashes into Ditch in Sallis

Domestic Violence Suspect Arrested – Female Found Stabbed