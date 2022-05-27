Woman Stabbed in Sallis on Thursday

Attala County Deputies were sent to the Emergency Room in Kosciusko and to a residence on Attala Road 4213 in Sallis Thursday evening around 7:21 p.m. regarding a female that had been stabbed. It was reported that a male stabbed a female, and the female was taken to the hospital for her injuries. The injuries she sustained are said to be non-life threatening. We will update with more information as it is released.