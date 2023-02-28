A dispute, A Fire, and a Fatal Accident in Attala.

Monday 2/27/23

12:28 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to perform a welfare check at a residence on Wellington Street.

3:41 a.m. – Kosciusko Police and Attala Deputies were issued a BOLO for a black Chevy Malibu with a joyrider out of Ackerman

4:13 a.m. – The earlier BOLO was canceled.

6:36 a.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to an accident on Hy 12 near McAdams School when a trailer came off a vehicle and struck another vehicle. Jamira L. Riley, a 26-year-old female from Sallis, was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner, Sam Bell at approximately 7:20 a.m. MS Hwy Patrol is investigating this fatal accident.

9:59 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a dispute at a business on Veterans Memorial Drive.

10:08 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked an alarm at the Barlow United Methodist Church on Hy 429.

12:20 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries at W Adams Street and Hy 12.

3:28 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to check a reckless driver on Hy 43 S.

5:45 p.m. – Attala Fire responded to a structure fire on Attala Road 1106.

11:20 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to a business alarm on N Jackson Street.